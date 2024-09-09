86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mary Olive Pierson, noted Baton Rouge attorney, dies at 80

3 hours 26 minutes 12 seconds ago Monday, September 09 2024 Sep 9, 2024 September 09, 2024 1:26 PM September 09, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Noted Baton Rouge attorney Mary Olive Pierson, who most recently represented East Baton Rouge in its effort to void the creation of the new city of St. George, died Monday after a long illness. She was 80.

Pierson's office confirmed the death. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome also noted her passing.

"In recent years, Mary Olive was the lead attorney in the litigation challenging the incorporation of St. George. She represented the parish for nearly 10 years leading up to the recent decision by the Louisiana Supreme Court," Broome said.
"To say Ollie was one of a kind would be understating her uniqueness. Mary Olive Pierson was a passionate advocate for her clients and a fierce and loyal friend. I was lucky enough to be both a client and friend, and I want to thank her for her service to our community and her friendship."
Pierson graduated LSU with a degree in accounting but said she failed to receive suitable job offers and later entered law school. She graduated in 1970 and, after clerkships and a job at a Baton Rouge firm, she set out on her own in 2004.
According to a biography posted by the LSU Law Center, which honored her with a scholarship in her name in 2014, her high-profile cases were overshadowed by one involving a neighbor who had been bitten by a dog. After receiving a $500 fee following a $1,500 settlement, “I thought that I was a Rockefeller.”

Pierson served as chief administrator for former Mayor-President Pat Screen. She entered politics for a time, but said she “got lucky and came in second.”

According to LSU, the Louisiana State Bar Association in 2013 recognized her advocacy and in 2014 classmate Kenneth Privat established the scholarship in her name. In 2020, the LSU Law Center named her as a Distinguished Achievement honoree.

“I hope that my career in litigation has at least led the way for some young women,” Pierson said at the ceremony honoring her, noting about half of the students at LSU Law then were female. “I’ve had the most wonderful career and I’ve made so many wonderful friends. I have loved what I have done, and I thank the LSU Law school for it.”

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days