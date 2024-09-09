Latest Weather Blog
Mary Olive Pierson, noted Baton Rouge attorney, dies at 80
BATON ROUGE — Noted Baton Rouge attorney Mary Olive Pierson, who most recently represented East Baton Rouge in its effort to void the creation of the new city of St. George, died Monday after a long illness. She was 80.
Pierson's office confirmed the death. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome also noted her passing.
Pierson served as chief administrator for former Mayor-President Pat Screen. She entered politics for a time, but said she “got lucky and came in second.”
According to LSU, the Louisiana State Bar Association in 2013 recognized her advocacy and in 2014 classmate Kenneth Privat established the scholarship in her name. In 2020, the LSU Law Center named her as a Distinguished Achievement honoree.
“I hope that my career in litigation has at least led the way for some young women,” Pierson said at the ceremony honoring her, noting about half of the students at LSU Law then were female. “I’ve had the most wonderful career and I’ve made so many wonderful friends. I have loved what I have done, and I thank the LSU Law school for it.”
