54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Marvel drops first trailer for Black Widow starring Scar Jo

5 hours 28 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 December 03, 2019 7:16 AM December 03, 2019 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Marvel Entertainment
The trailer for Marvel's much-anticipated Black Widow film has dropped. 
  

For a time, Black Widow was the sole female member of the Avengers, a mysterious character with a secretive past that fans wanted to see more of. 

Marvel delivered and hired filmmaker, Cate Shortland, a native of Australia, to direct Black Widow's first standalone film. 

The cast features Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow a.k.a. Natasha Romanoff, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff and David Harbour as Red Guardian. 

The movie is rumored to fall in the Avengers timetable shortly after 'Captain America: Civil War.' 

Black Widow is set to hit theaters in May of 2020.

Click here to watch the trailer.

  
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days