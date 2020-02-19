Married off-duty cop couple foil armed robber during Raising Cane's date

LOUISVILLE, KY - A masked man's plot to rob a Raising Cane's was foiled by the only two customers in the restaurant: a pair of married off-duty cops who held him at gunpoint until he was arrested.

The incident happened Saturday at a Raising Cane's franchise in Louisville, Kentucky. Elizabethtown police officer Nicole McKeown and her husband Detective Chase McKeown were on a date night when the masked man barged in, flashed a gun at the employee who was taking orders and demanded money.

Surveillance footage shows the pair noticing the robber from their seats at the back of the restaurant before splitting up and drawing their weapons as they approached the suspect.

The would-be thief, later identified as Justin Carter, then sees the off-duty cops approaching, drops his gun and sprints out of the restaurant.

“They were on a date night when an armed man with a mask attempted to rob the cashier,” the Elizabethtown Police Department said in a statement. “Both drew their off-duty weapons and apprehended the suspect. They held him at gunpoint until Louisville Metro Police Department officers arrived.”

According to WHAS, Carter is a convicted felon who had used a weapon stolen from Jeffersontown police and was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property and robbery in conjunction with the alleged crime.

“The couple, who met on the job at EPD when he was a patrol officer and she was a dispatcher at the agency, have been married 6 months,” Elizabethtown Police said.

The Associated Press said Carter appeared in court on Feb. 17 and was represented by a public defender. He will next appear in court at a preliminary hearing on Feb. 25.

Said the Louisville Metro Police Department in a social media post: “You never know who’s minding their own business but ready to put in work.”