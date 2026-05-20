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Marrero Medicaid provider employee arrested for alleged Medicaid fraud

1 hour 20 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, May 20 2026 May 20, 2026 May 20, 2026 12:46 PM May 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MARRERO — A woman who works for a Medicaid provider in Marrero was arrested for alleged Medicaid fraud.

Attorney General Liz Murrill's office said Nedria Paul, an employee of Reliable PCA and SIL Agency, LLC, lied on her time sheets.

Paul allegedly clocked in for her shift at a Medicaid recipient's house, then left and worked another job while remaining on the clock. Agents with Murrill's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit said that "employment records confirmed Paul was simultaneously working another job during many of the same hours she billed Medicaid."

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Paul was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of Medicaid fraud. 

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