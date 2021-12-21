'Mardi Gras is returning,' NOLA mayor promises; Routes slightly modified in 2022

NEW ORLEANS - "Mardi Gras is returning to New Orleans in 2022; It is happening," New Orleans' mayor said in opening remarks during a Tuesday news conference where the city also outlined changes to parades.

Routes will be changed for Carnival 2022.

"We are looking at all the resources we have available," the mayor said.

Parades will be shifted by a few blocks, moving the start locations.

Endymion will remain on its traditional route with some modifications, but not pass in front of the iconic Gallier Hall. Instead, a toast will happen at another location, the city revealed. Plans have not been finalized.

The famous Zulu parade will remain on its traditional route, though modifying it slightly similar to how the city modified the route in the wake of the Hard Rock collapse.

Rex will remain on its route, the mayor's office, but start a few blocks different.

The city has been concerned about thwarting the potential spread of COVID and working within the limitations of the city's police officer shortage, WWL TV reported earlier.

In 2020, New Orleans' parade season was believed to be a super spreader event for COVID and the city became one of the United State's initial hot spots.

Since then, local parades have been limited, with officials implementing measures to prevent additional super spreader events.