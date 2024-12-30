Many still without power in Amite, Wilkinson Parish after weekend storms

WOODVILLE, Miss. - Storms this weekend left thousands of people without power, and the lights are still out for many in the northern portion of the WBRZ viewing area tonight.

On Saturday night, storms ripped through many parishes and counties in Louisiana and Mississippi unexpectedly for many.

"We've seen storms, we've gone through several in the past few years, but nothing like this one. It was more frightening for me than any we ever had," Mattie Powel, the Director of Emergency Management in Wilkinson County, said.

Similarly, parishes like West Feliciana and Point Coupee, both Amite and Wilkinson counties saw trees falling left and right either falling in the road or onto people's homes. But that wasn't the only issue.

"Wilkinson County as a whole everybody was without power, including all the governmental buildings," Powell said.

Powell told WBRZ the storm even caused problems for hunters who were out that night.

"They were in the woods hunting (and) trees were across the roads, so there was no way they could get out without somebody being able to get those trees and logs out of the way," Powell said.

Powell said fortunately, the hunters were able to get out and the storm did not leave anyone injured.

"We were prepared at some point, but not expecting it to be that magnitude," Powell said.

As of Monday afternoon, several thousand power outages were still reported across Amite and Wilkinson Counties. See below for the latest power outage numbers.