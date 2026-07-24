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Man wielding machete while riding bicycle arrested in Bayou L'Ourse, deputies say
BAYOU L'OURSE — Deputies arrested a man wielding a machete while riding a bicycle and shouting threats at people in Bayou L'Ourse, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday.
According to deputies, Clement Fabre, 50, was riding his bike down Murial Street while waving a machete around and threatening people.
When deputies approached him, he got off his bicycle and ran away before he was eventually caught.
Fabre was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of battery upon a peace officer, resisting arrest with force or violence, simple assault and theft of electricity.
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