Man who went missing Thursday night found shivering in field Friday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A man who reportedly went missing Thursday night was found Friday afternoon, shivering in a field and possibly hypothermic.
Officials said the 67-year-old man was reported missing Thursday night. The man was found Friday afternoon in a field off Hooper Road near the Comite River.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more details.
