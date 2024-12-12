42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Hillsdale firefighters working school bus crash in Amite City

Thursday, December 12 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

AMITE CITY- Hillsdale firefighters responded to a school bus crash along La. 16 in Amite City on Thursday. 

Officials said the crash happened along the highway near Horseshoe Road around 5 p.m. They said lanes were still open but traffic congestion was increasing. 

No more information was immediately available. 

