42°
Latest Weather Blog
Hillsdale firefighters working school bus crash in Amite City
AMITE CITY- Hillsdale firefighters responded to a school bus crash along La. 16 in Amite City on Thursday.
Officials said the crash happened along the highway near Horseshoe Road around 5 p.m. They said lanes were still open but traffic congestion was increasing.
Trending News
No more information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New ALDI location opens up in north Baton Rouge
-
Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department brings the Grinch through Ascension neighborhoods
-
34 'Little Buddies' get help shopping for Christmas gifts for their families
-
Police arrest man accused of killing 8-year-old boy, injuring his siblings in...
-
2une In Previews: The Nutcracker with Tri-Parish Ballet
Sports Video
-
LSU Football releases 2025 schedule
-
Dunham set to make second state championship appearance in three years
-
Southern men's basketball gets fourth win in a row after defeating Lindsey...
-
LSU loses another skill player to the transfer portal
-
Seven LSU Tigers make 2024 All-SEC Football teams