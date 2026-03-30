Man who pleaded guilty to setting ex's home on fire remains in prison following probation hearing

BATON ROUGE — A man in prison for violating a protection order after he pleaded guilty to setting an ex-girlfriend's house on fire will remain in custody following a probation hearing in Baton Rouge on Monday.

Texas lawyer Christian King, 31, initially pleaded guilty to aggravated arson in a case marred by Judge Eboni Johnson Rose, who set his sentence lower than the legal minimum.

Rose originally sentenced King to 20 years, with 17 of those years being suspended. She also gave him credit for time served, reducing his jail time to just a few months. The decision was later reversed by the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office.

In December 2024, King faced his probation being revoked after he allegedly went to an ex-girlfriend's house in New Orleans while wearing a ski mask. His probation hearing was postponed in August 2025 after he "refused to leave his jail cell to come to court."

On Monday, King's probation was revoked. He will remain in custody and is being transferred back to New Orleans. His next court date is June 25.