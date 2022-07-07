92°
Man who killed LSU basketball star Wayde Sims gets life sentence

15 hours 27 minutes 30 seconds ago Wednesday, July 06 2022 Jul 6, 2022 July 06, 2022 11:00 PM July 06, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - A man who murdered rising LSU basketball star Wayde Sims during a street fight nearly four years ago was handed a life sentence Thursday. 

Prosecutors with the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office told WBRZ that Dyteon Simpson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. 

A jury convicted Simpson earlier this year on a count of second-degree murder, which carries with it a mandatory life sentence. 

Police said Sims was shot after he intervened in a brawl that broke out following a concert. Though a public defender tried to paint the killing as an act of self-defense on Simpson's part, the argument ultimately wasn't enough to sway jurors.

Simpson has been in jail since his arrest back in September 2018.

