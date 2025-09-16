Man who killed ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in 2024 pleads guilty to manslaughter

BATON ROUGE — The man who, while holding his child in his arms, killed his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend a year ago pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Tuesday.

Tyrus Watson, 23, pleaded guilty to manslaughter after he was originally arrested for second-degree murder.

In August of 2024, Watson drove to the home of his ex-girlfriend, also the mother of his child, and shot and killed 31-year-old Kedrick Glasper.

Watson arrived at the apartment complex holding his and his ex's child and a handgun in his pocket. He went upstairs to his ex-girlfriend's second-floor apartment and, while holding his child, killed Glasper. He then ran back downstairs with his child and drove away. Glasper's girlfriend was in the shower during the shooting and came outside to find him unresponsive.

Deputies said Watson was at the apartment complex for less than three minutes. Watson eventually turned himself in, and his child was left safely with family members.

A judge set Watson's sentencing for Nov. 13.