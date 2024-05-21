Man who kidnapped, raped LSU student at gunpoint in 2017 sentenced to 30 years in prison

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man convicted of kidnapping an LSU student from sorority row and raping her at gunpoint was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Frank Alvaro Herrera Jr., 28, pleaded guilty to the 2017 rape, kidnapping and armed robbery earlier in May before Monday's sentencing. Herrera's guilty plea knocked down his initial first-degree rape charge that carried life in prison to a second-degree conviction with a 30-year sentence.

A lifetime protective order for the victim was also filed against Herrera as part of his sentencing, court records say.

According to his March 2017 arrest warrant, that Herrera grabbed the female victim from sorority row and forced her into her car at gunpoint and drove to an off-campus park. Herrera then forced the victim to perform oral sex on him while continuing to hold her at gunpoint.

Herrera then drove the victim to Jim & Lu Food Mart on Government Street and told her to buy condoms, the arrest warrant said. The victim sought help from the store's employees, who called the police. Herrera then left the store, returned the victim's vehicle to campus, where it was found parked at sorority row.

LSUPD later found clothing, DNA and other evidence — including a pistol wrapped in a red bandana, both of which matched the victim's description — connecting Herrera to the kidnapping and rape. Herrera was arrested at his girlfriend's and his home by LSUPD and confessed to kidnapping and raping the victim, the arrest warrant said.