Man who died in shootout with BRPD officers identified

BATON ROUGE - Officials have identified 34-year-old Kevin Vallian as the man who was killed in an exchange of gunfire with two Baton Rouge Police officers early Sunday.

Police responded just after 3 a.m. Sunday to Super 6 Inn and Suites on Gwenadele Avenue on a report of a disturbance involving an armed man.

They exchanged gunfire with Vallian in the parking lot. He was shot and died at a hospital. No police officers were injured.

BRPD Lt. L'Jean McKneely said Monday that investigators are carefully examining evidence, surveillance video and body camera footage to see what led to the shooting.

He refused to say whether Vallian or an officer fired first.

Officers found that Vallian had two guns at the time he was shot, McKneely said.

The two officers involved were not hurt.

As a matter of policy, they were placed on paid administrative leave and will have psychological evaluations, McKneely said.

Vallian was arrested in 2019 in St. Landry Parish on attempted first-degree murder, treason, and related charges in two shooting incidents, including one in which he eluded police in a high-speed chase.

In both cases, bullets struck property but no people were injured. The outcome of that case was not immediately available.