Man who allegedly shot at several occupied apartments in Donaldsonville arrested

3 hours 20 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, October 25 2022 Oct 25, 2022 October 25, 2022 4:54 AM October 25, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

DONALDSONVILLE - A man arrested for shooting multiple occupied apartments was arrested for 19 counts of aggravated assault.

Monday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 23-year-old James Peters for his connection to a shooting in Donaldsonville that happened Oct. 19. According to deputies, around 5:45 p.m., Peters shot at multiple occupied apartments on the 200 block of D'Ville Village Circle. 

Though the apartments were occupied, no injuries were reported. 

Peters was arrested Oct. 21. He was charged with 19 counts of aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated damage to property, and illegal use of weapons.

