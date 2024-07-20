91°
Man wanted for vehicle burglary, gun theft in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are asking for the public's assistance in locating a man wanted on several charges, including breaking into a vehicle and stealing guns.
Jeffery Allen, 27, is wanted for two counts theft of a firearm, theft, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal trespass, and simple burglary of a vehicle.
Allen is the suspect in a vehicle burglary and theft of firearms from a home on Sally Street in Prairieville that occurred in September.
Anyone who may have information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.
