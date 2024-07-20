91°
Man wanted for vehicle burglary, gun theft in Ascension Parish

6 years 3 months 3 days ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 April 17, 2018 10:53 AM April 17, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are asking for the public's assistance in locating a man wanted on several charges, including breaking into a vehicle and stealing guns.

Jeffery Allen, 27, is wanted for two counts theft of a firearm, theft, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal trespass, and simple burglary of a vehicle.

Allen is the suspect in a vehicle burglary and theft of firearms from a home on Sally Street in Prairieville that occurred in September.

Anyone who may have information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.

