Man wanted for using stolen credit card at area store

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for a man who used a stolen credit card at an area store.

The card was used at a Walgreens on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard on March 1. According to a report, a vehicle was burglarized in the 4500 block of Sherwood Commons Boulevard. Later in the day, one of the stolen credit cards was used at the nearby store.

At the time of the crime, the suspect was seen wearing a black hat, black shorts, and a gray shirt.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect can call the sheriff’s office at 225-389-5000.