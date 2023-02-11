Latest Weather Blog
Man wanted for alleged vehicle theft shoots, kills self after hours-long standoff with Livingston Parish deputies
DENHAM SPRINGS - Sheriff's deputies and the Livingston Parish SWAT Team were shot at by a wanted suspect Saturday morning.
According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, the LPSO arrived to carry out a search warrant on Austin Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday for 39-year-old Rocky Lecamus on reports of a stolen vehicle. When deputies arrived, Ard said, Lecamus fired shots at responding law enforcement. No one was injured.
As of 2:45 p.m., Ard said deputies and the SWAT Team were continuing to negotiate the man's surrender. Some of the nearby homes were evacuated out of an abundance of caution. After hours in a standoff, Lecamus reported shot and killed himself.
"Lecamus refused to speak with LPSO negotiators and refused all attempts to negotiate a peaceful resolution," a Facebook post from LPSO read.
The scene was reported to be safe and clear as of 3:30 p.m..
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Arrests made in Dior nightclub shooting
-
Sylvia's Valentine's collects heartfelt donations for BR Children's Advocacy Center
-
Oscar Lozada convicted of killing his wife more than a decade after...
-
Broken sidewalk could be homeowner's responsibility to fix, according to city-parish ordinance
-
Brawl in high school hall captured on video; EBR schools say protocols...