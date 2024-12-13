Man wanted by Ponchatoula Police for exploiting the sick, credit card fraud

PONCHATOULA — Police in Ponchatoula are searching for a man accused of exploiting the sick and credit card fraud.

Eric Carson Brumfield, 35, is wanted for exploitation of the infirmed, identity theft and fraudulent acquisition of a credit card.

Brumfield, also known as Beano, was last seen driving a gray Kia Forte.

Anyone with information on Brumfield's whereabouts is asked to call police at (985) 386-6548.