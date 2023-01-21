Man walking across Terrebonne Parish highway hit, killed by 18-wheeler

BOURG - A man walking across a highway Saturday morning was hit by an 18-wheeler and died at the scene.

According to State Police, 24-year-old Kendell Dye was trying to cross LA-24 just north of Country Drive around 10 a.m. Troopers said Dye stepped into the road and was hit by an 18-wheeler.

Dye was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured.