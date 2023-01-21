52°
Latest Weather Blog
Man walking across Terrebonne Parish highway hit, killed by 18-wheeler
BOURG - A man walking across a highway Saturday morning was hit by an 18-wheeler and died at the scene.
According to State Police, 24-year-old Kendell Dye was trying to cross LA-24 just north of Country Drive around 10 a.m. Troopers said Dye stepped into the road and was hit by an 18-wheeler.
Trending News
Dye was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. George Fire to host 'Sound the Alarm' event; 'Sock it to...
-
Families of Allie Rice and Devin Page Jr. come together, discuss ways...
-
Study shows LSU University Lakes rank in the top 10 most toxic...
-
Dow Chemical purchases bulletproof shields for Iberville sheriff's deputies, school resource officers
-
EBR to invest in stormwater cleaning systems to stop litter, debris from...