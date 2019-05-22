Man ticketed after WBRZ report on hit-and-run boater in Tickfaw River

LIVINGSTON PARISH – Officials have ticketed a Baton Rouge man accused of crashing into docked boats on the Tickfaw River after a WBRZ report this week.

On Saturday, Blake Welda tied up his jet ski near the boat dock and went into a nearby restaurant. When he came out, he found a huge hole, scratches, and dents on his newly purchased property.

“I didn't see it at all. I don't know how I missed it,” says Welda. “They walked right by me and everything.”

Security footage from the restaurant shows a man driving his boat into the water, then losing control. The boater then hit another boat, and flies over Welda's jet ski smashing it into the dock. The boat driver then took off down the river with his friends.

“Who hits somebody else’s property, damages it and rolls off without saying anything at all. That’s just not right,” says Welda.

Welda doesn't know how much the damage will cost. He’s hoping someone does the right thing and comes forward before taking that next step.

“You go to work, get off and you want to have fun. You don't want to be fixing your jet ski because some knuckle head ran into it and jacked it up,” he said.

Welda contacted Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, who would be spearheading the investigation.

One day after the WBRZ report aired, 32-year-old Jonathan Arnold from Baton Rouge was cited with reckless operation of a watercraft and hit and run of a vessel.