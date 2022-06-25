81°
Man suspected of stealing mail, packages arrested
THIBODAUX - A man was arrested days after homeowners in Thibodaux noticed missing mail and packages.
According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Allen Oubre was aressted in a string of thefts and attempted thefts of mailboxes in the Thibodeaux area.
Deputies said they found bank statements and different pieces of missing mail at Oubre's home before he admitted to going into different mailboxes, looking to steal.
Oubre was booked for 24 counts of attempted misdemeanor theft and six counts of misdemeanor theft. His bond was set at $9,000.
