81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man suspected of stealing mail, packages arrested

1 hour 32 minutes 37 seconds ago Saturday, June 25 2022 Jun 25, 2022 June 25, 2022 5:45 PM June 25, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

THIBODAUX - A man was arrested days after homeowners in Thibodaux noticed missing mail and packages. 

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Allen Oubre was aressted in a string of thefts and attempted thefts of mailboxes in the Thibodeaux area. 

Deputies said they found bank statements and different pieces of missing mail at Oubre's home before he admitted to going into different mailboxes, looking to steal. 

Trending News

Oubre was booked for 24 counts of attempted misdemeanor theft and six counts of misdemeanor theft. His bond was set at $9,000. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days