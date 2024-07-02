Man surrenders, arrested for negligent homicide in months-long Central crash investigation

CENTRAL — A Slaughter man turned himself in Tuesday for the negligent homicide of a man in November 2023, Central Police said.

Dakota Naquin, 21, was arrested after a months-long investigation by Central Police, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and the Baton Rouge Police Department's Traffic Homicide Unit into the death of 50-year-old Charles Lepisto on Joor Road after the Nov. 3 crash. His cause of death was blunt force trauma, police said.

Police said Naquin was driving south in the 17000 block of Joor Road and swayed into the northbound lane where Lepisto was driving. Naquin swayed off the road multiple times before drifting into the opposite lane around 7 a.m.

Naquin was also critically injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.

An arrest warrant for Naquin said he was driving 34 mph over the posted 55 mph speed limit when he hit Lepisto head-on.

Police said Naquin was booked with negligent homicide and reckless driving.