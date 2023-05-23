86°
Man shot to death in Baker overnight
BAKER - Authorities were called to a deadly shooting in Baker late Monday night.
The shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. on Lavey Lane near Morvant Road. According to the Baker Police Department, a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a grassy area near a mobile home park.
The coroner's office identified the victim as 24-year-old Jaylen Maiden.
No other details about the shooting were available.
This is a developing story.
