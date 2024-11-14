Man shot, killed one-year-old daughter before shooting himself following police chase, deputies say

CONVENT - Following a police chase Wednesday evening, a man shot and killed his one-year-old daughter before killing himself.

Deputies with the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office said the first call came from a woman requesting deputies to oversee a man collecting his belongings from a residence in Paulina, but he did not show up to retrieve them and the deputy left. Almost two hours later, the woman called back and requested a welfare check be performed on the man and her child, who had left.

Another hour later, the two were found in Ascension Parish. Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies followed the car to a cemetery back in St. James.

Louisiana State Police later said the man, a 23-year-old, got out of the car and shot the young child before shooting himself. The girl died on the scene from her injuries. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office requested State Police take over the investigation.

This is a developing story.