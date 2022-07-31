Man shot, killed father before shooting self in New Orleans early Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS - A man shot and killed his 68-year-old father before shooting himself in New Orleans early Sunday morning.

The New Orleans Police Department told WWL-TV the shooting happened at a home on Cherry Street, near the Earhart Expressway, in the Hollygrove neighborhood shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a 30-year-old shot and killed his 68-year-old father before turning the gun on himself. His current condition is unknown.

The 30-year-old was taken to a hospital to be treated for his gunshot wound, according to the news outlet.

The incident remains under investigation.