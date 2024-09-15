Man shot, killed at home along Brady Street

BATON ROUGE — A man was shot and killed early Friday afternoon along Brady Street near North Acadian Thruway.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 44-year-old Johnny Ray Green had just arrived to his house around 1:45 p.m. when he was shot multiple times. He died outside of his home.

Officers didn't release any information about a motive or suspect.