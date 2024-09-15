86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man shot, killed at home along Brady Street

1 day 20 hours 1 minute ago Friday, September 13 2024 Sep 13, 2024 September 13, 2024 8:34 PM September 13, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A man was shot and killed early Friday afternoon along Brady Street near North Acadian Thruway.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 44-year-old Johnny Ray Green had just arrived to his house around 1:45 p.m. when he was shot multiple times. He died outside of his home. 

Trending News

Officers didn't release any information about a motive or suspect. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days