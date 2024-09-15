86°
Latest Weather Blog
Man shot, killed at home along Brady Street
BATON ROUGE — A man was shot and killed early Friday afternoon along Brady Street near North Acadian Thruway.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said 44-year-old Johnny Ray Green had just arrived to his house around 1:45 p.m. when he was shot multiple times. He died outside of his home.
Trending News
Officers didn't release any information about a motive or suspect.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Houma family of three taken to hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning, fire...
-
Former sheriff's deputy arrested in alleged attack on child
-
Man shot, killed at home along Brady Street
-
Livingston Parish residents dealing with aftermath of Hurricane Francine
-
2 On Your Side: What to do after Francine
Sports Video
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 15-33 in the 2024 Boombox Classic
-
Zachary falls to Acadiana in a 5A battle Saturday match up
-
LSU defeats South Carolina 36-33 after South Carolina misses game-tying field goal
-
Southern looks to end losing streak against Jackson State Saturday
-
Central dominates Denham Springs to win 75th Amite River Rivalry