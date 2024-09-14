Man shot in officer involved shooting in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS—The Denham Springs Police Department is investigating an officer involved early morning shooting in Denham Springs.

Police say a man was shooting a gun from the second floor at the Motel 6, on Rushing Road around 3 a.m.

The Denham Springs Police Department said the man was shot by an officer, and was taken to a nearby hospital.

No officers were hurt.

Rushing Road is closed between South Range and Home Depot Drive for the investigation.