Man shot in drive-by arrested on drug charges after 6 months of hiding, gunman still on the run

3 hours 28 minutes 30 seconds ago Wednesday, January 19 2022 Jan 19, 2022 January 19, 2022 8:36 AM January 19, 2022 in News
By: News Staff
27-year-old Shaquille Thomas Starks

ASSUMPTION - The victim of a drive-by shooting was put behind bars after deputies found drugs in his vehicle, though officials have not been able to locate the gunman.

Shaquille Thomas Starks, 27, has been arrested on a felony drug-related warrant after being shot in Labadieville in July of 2021, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office.

Detectives responded to reports of a shooting incident on Maple Street in Labadieville where they found Starks suffering from gunshot wounds. Starks was transported to a nearby hospital where he was able to recover from his injuries.

During the investigation, a search warrant was executed on a vehicle under the control of Shaquille Thomas Starks. Officials found marijuana and methamphetamine during the search and issued a warrant for Starks' arrest.

Starks fled the area in late July of 2021 and was found six months later in Livingston, Texas on January 7, 2022.

Starks was transported to Assumption Parish on Saturday, Jan. 15 and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility on drug-related charges, including possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Shaquille Thomas Starks remains incarcerated with a bond set at $35,000.

