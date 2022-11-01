72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man shot during suspected drug deal; two adults, teenager arrested

1 hour 26 minutes 31 seconds ago Tuesday, November 01 2022 Nov 1, 2022 November 01, 2022 4:48 PM November 01, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

WALKER - Three people were arrested Tuesday for an armed robbery that happened during an alleged drug deal on Sunday. 

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, an 18-year-old who was allegedly selling drugs had arranged a deal in Walker on Sunday. 

Deputies said the 18-year-old was found shot in the back and taken to a hospital. 

Arrest reports say three people went to buy drugs from the victim but attempted to rob him instead. The victim ran away and was shot in the back. 

Trending News

A 17-year-old was taken to a juvenile detention center for attempted armed robbery. 18-year-old Cooper Guidry was arrested for attempted armed robbery and 18-year-old Jacoreyon Weatherall was arrested for attempted armed robbery and attempted second-degree murder. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days