Man shot during argument in Albertsons parking lot now facing charges

BATON ROUGE - A man drove himself to the hospital after being shot when a disagreement led to gunfire in an Albertsons parking lot Sunday.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of George O'Neal Road and Jones Creek Road.

Deputies said surveillance video shows Jonathan Young walk up to a man's car holding an object in his hand. The man in the vehicle shot Young, who then drove himself to a hospital.

Deputies interviewed the shooter, who said Young said he was going to shoot him before walking to his car, grabbing a gun and walking back over to the victim's car.

After being released from the hospital, Young was booked with three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.