57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man sentenced to 55 years in prison for fatally shooting pregnant girlfriend

1 hour 8 minutes 9 seconds ago Friday, January 30 2026 Jan 30, 2026 January 30, 2026 12:59 PM January 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

AMITE — A man was sentenced to 55 years after he pleaded guilty to killing his pregnant girlfriend in Amite.

Damarcus Womack, 23, will serve 40 years for manslaughter and 15 years for first-degree feticide with credit for time served. 

Trending News

Womack shot and killed his 19-year-old girlfriend, Aeiron Thomas, in the chest in October 2024. Thomas was 13 weeks pregnant. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days