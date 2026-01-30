57°
Man sentenced to 55 years in prison for fatally shooting pregnant girlfriend
AMITE — A man was sentenced to 55 years after he pleaded guilty to killing his pregnant girlfriend in Amite.
Damarcus Womack, 23, will serve 40 years for manslaughter and 15 years for first-degree feticide with credit for time served.
Womack shot and killed his 19-year-old girlfriend, Aeiron Thomas, in the chest in October 2024. Thomas was 13 weeks pregnant.
