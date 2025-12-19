56°
Latest Weather Blog
Man sentenced to 13 years behind bars after impersonating cop, carjacking in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — A judge sentenced a man to more than a decade in prison after he was convicted of carjacking and attacking a man, The Advocate reports.
Alkeyvin Ennis, 33, impersonated an officer and pulled a man over off Perkins Road in July 2022, court records said.
Ennis then pistol-whipped the man and detained him using zip ties before stealing his car.
Baton Rouge Police eventually tracked Ennis down and were led on a pursuit that ended in Ennis crashing into an 88-year-old woman's home.
Trending News
Ennis was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Thursday, the paper reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Get 2 Moving: Gorilla Warfare Paintball
-
Baton Rouge man indicted for allegedly assaulting Border Patrol agents with vehicle
-
One dead, two injured after shooting in LaPlace, deputies say
-
LSP: Hammond woman dead, two others injured in Tangipahoa Parish crash
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Schools see positive effects from later start times