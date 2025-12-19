56°
Man sentenced to 13 years behind bars after impersonating cop, carjacking in Baton Rouge

3 hours 30 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, December 19 2025 Dec 19, 2025 December 19, 2025 6:44 AM December 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ, The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A judge sentenced a man to more than a decade in prison after he was convicted of carjacking and attacking a man, The Advocate reports.

Alkeyvin Ennis, 33, impersonated an officer and pulled a man over off Perkins Road in July 2022, court records said. 

Ennis then pistol-whipped the man and detained him using zip ties before stealing his car. 

Baton Rouge Police eventually tracked Ennis down and were led on a pursuit that ended in Ennis crashing into an 88-year-old woman's home.

Ennis was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Thursday, the paper reported.

