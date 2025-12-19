Man sentenced to 13 years behind bars after impersonating cop, carjacking in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — A judge sentenced a man to more than a decade in prison after he was convicted of carjacking and attacking a man, The Advocate reports.

Alkeyvin Ennis, 33, impersonated an officer and pulled a man over off Perkins Road in July 2022, court records said.

Ennis then pistol-whipped the man and detained him using zip ties before stealing his car.

Baton Rouge Police eventually tracked Ennis down and were led on a pursuit that ended in Ennis crashing into an 88-year-old woman's home.

Ennis was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Thursday, the paper reported.