Homeowner dealing with damages after phony cop crashed stolen car into her house

BATON ROUGE - 88-year-old Arbella Robinson was sitting quietly in her living room Friday morning when a car suddenly crashed into her home.

"Was it loud? Yes, indeed, it was loud," Robinson recalled.

The stolen car, driven by a man posing as a police officer, hit her home so hard that Robinson thought it was going to fall down.

"It frightened the daylights out of me. That's what I know," Robinson said. "He tore all the bricks off, and they say this is barely holding up here."

She says the suspect, identified as Alkeyven Ray Ennis, wanted to apologize to her personally for causing the damage.

"And then, after they had caught him, and they got him sitting out there in the car wanting to come beg my pardon," Robinson said. "I said I don't want to see him."

Robinson told WBRZ she doesn't have homeowner's insurance and can't afford for her house to be repaired.