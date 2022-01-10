50°
Man riding on four-wheeler killed after juvenile driver hit parked trailer

Monday, January 10 2022
By: Logan Cullop

BELLE CHASSE - A man riding on the back of a four-wheeler was killed after the juvenile driver hit a parked trailer on the side of the road.

Louisiana State Police said 26-year-old Alex Migliore was riding along LA-23 near Star Place Drive on Jan. 7 when the four-wheeler crashed into an abandoned trailer that was parked on the shoulder, partially in the grass.

State Police said when the four-wheeler hit the trailer, both Migliore and the juvenile were thrown from the ATV. Neither was wearing a helmet.

Migliore was taken to a hospital, where he died Jan. 9. The juvenile suffered moderate injuries.

Troopers said speed and impairment are not believed to be factors in the crash, but a toxicology report for the juvenile is pending.

