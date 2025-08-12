Man receives probation after climbing into Zachary home's window to see underage girl, killing father

BATON ROUGE — A man arrested for the 2021 death of a Zachary homeowner was found guilty of reduced charges and sentenced to probation on Tuesday.

On July 18, 2021, 34-year-old Dezmon Hamilton was shot and killed in his home. Police said that Nicholas Mcquirter, then 17, climbed through the second story of Hamilton's home to see his 14-year-old daughter.

The now 21-year-old Mcquirter pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and illegal use of a weapon. Mcquirter originally faced second-degree murder charges before Tuesday's plea.

Mcquirter was released on bond and must serve five years of supervised probation. Judge Collette Greggs added that Mcquirter will stay with his mother with an enforced curfew of 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.