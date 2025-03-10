Man pleads guilty to killing grandmother, trying to kill mother in 2021; sentenced to 120 years

BATON ROUGE — A man pleaded guilty to the 2021 killing of his grandmother in a Baton Rouge courtroom on Monday.

As part of his plea, 32-year-old Aaron Morgan agreed to a combined sentence of 120 years.

Morgan pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his 78-year-old grandmother Dianne Gifford, as well as the attempted first-degree murder of five others. He also pleaded guilty to armed robbery.

Days before Gifford's 79th birthday, Morgan killed his grandmother and nonfatally stabbed his mother. Morgan then fled and ended up at a Highland Road grocery store's parking lot where he shot three people while stealing a car, WBRZ reported in August 2021.

He was then shot after he pulled a gun on deputies.

"Each conviction was for a crime of violence and each victim impacted by Mr. Morgan's actions was consulted and agreed to the plea agreement. All parties involved believe that this was an appropriate and just verdict," District Attorney Hillar Moore said.