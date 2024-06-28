Man now facing federal charges after death of Loranger woman and her kidnapped daughter

NEW ORLEANS — Federal prosecutors formally lodged kidnapping and other charges Friday against the man accused of killing a Loranger woman and one of her two daughters.

At a hearing in New Orleans federal court, prosecutors accused Daniel Wayne Callihan, 36, of kidnapping and transporting minors for the purpose of criminal sexual activity.

Louisiana prosecutors have already accused Callihan of killing Callie Brunett, 35, and Erin Brunett, 4. Callie Brunett's body was found in her Loranger home this month while Erin's body was found near Jackson, Mississippi. Erin's sister Jalie Brunett, 6, was injured.

The girls were the subject of an AMBER alert after their mother's body was found in their home June 13. Police ultimately tracked Callihan and an alleged accomplice, Victoria Cox, 32, to central Mississippi.

Callihan had previously faced a kidnapping charge in federal court. The transportation charge was added Friday.

He is due in court July 12.