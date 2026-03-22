63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man murdered in auto shop where he also lived

8 years 9 months 1 week ago Sunday, June 11 2017 Jun 11, 2017 June 11, 2017 11:00 PM June 11, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: news@wbrz

BATON ROUGE- A 26-year-old was shot and killed at his home on Victoria Drive, which is also the address of an auto body shop.

Police identified the victim as Bill Thomas of 3842 Victoria.  Thomas was found shot to death around 4 o'clock Monday morning. 

The coroner's office told WBRZ Thomas was shot multiple times. 

The business has signs that advertises itself as an auto shop.  Its address is also listed as that of a similar business on the internet.  

Police said there are no suspects or motive in the case.  

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days