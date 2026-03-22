Man murdered in auto shop where he also lived

BATON ROUGE- A 26-year-old was shot and killed at his home on Victoria Drive, which is also the address of an auto body shop.

Police identified the victim as Bill Thomas of 3842 Victoria. Thomas was found shot to death around 4 o'clock Monday morning.

The coroner's office told WBRZ Thomas was shot multiple times.

The business has signs that advertises itself as an auto shop. Its address is also listed as that of a similar business on the internet.

Police said there are no suspects or motive in the case.