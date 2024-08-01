Man missing from Baton Rouge assisted living center; public's help sought in search

BATON ROUGE — Sheriff's deputies asked for the public's help in the search for a man who walked away from an assisted living center in Baton Rouge.

James Bowman, 76, was last seen Wednesday night at Holly Court Assisted Living on Summa Avenue. Bowman was wearing black pants and a black-and-white striped shirt, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said Bowman had been diagnosed with dementia.