Man killed on Willow Street in drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon, passenger uninjured

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot to death in the 2300 block of Willow Street early Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 25-year-old Garry Camel was shot multiple times while in a vehicle and died at the scene.

Witnesses told WBRZ there were more than 50 bullet holes in the car.

Officers said a 20-year-old was riding with Camel, but was uninjured.

Police believe the shots were fired from a passing car, but did not release any more information.

