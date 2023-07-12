79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man killed in shooting along Plank Road near Amarillo Street on Sunday morning

2 days 8 hours 25 minutes ago Sunday, July 09 2023 Jul 9, 2023 July 09, 2023 7:04 PM July 09, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Plank Road early Saturday morning.

Police say the shooting happened shortly after 12 a.m. Saturday on Plank Road, near Amarillo Street.

William Clemmons, 56, was transported to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said they have no information about motives or suspects. 

Trending News

Anyone with information about the shooting should (225) 389-4869. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days