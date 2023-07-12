79°
Man killed in shooting along Plank Road near Amarillo Street on Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Plank Road early Saturday morning.
Police say the shooting happened shortly after 12 a.m. Saturday on Plank Road, near Amarillo Street.
William Clemmons, 56, was transported to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Police said they have no information about motives or suspects.
Anyone with information about the shooting should (225) 389-4869.
