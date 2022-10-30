Latest Weather Blog
Man killed after being thrown from truck in Iberville Parish overnight, State Police says
MARINGOUIN - A man was killed in an overnight crash in Iberville Parish when the truck he was riding in flipped, throwing him from the vehicle.
State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened on LA 77 at Wheelock Lane in Iberville Parish. It claimed the life of 44-year-old Courtney Terrel Davis of New Orleans.
Troopers said Davis was riding in a pickup truck headed north on LA 77 when the driver ran off the road in a curve, and the vehicle overturned.
Davis wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to State Police. He died at the scene.
The second person in the truck wasn't wearing a seatbelt but had only minor injuries, troopers say.
Investigators are still working to determine who was driving the truck at the time of the crash.
EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the victim was a woman.
