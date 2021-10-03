75°
Latest Weather Blog
Man in Pierre Part wanted for posing as FEMA employee
PIERRE PART - Law enforcement is warning residents about a man who is claiming to be a FEMA employee and stealing social security numbers.
Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said a man, calling himself Larry, is acting as if he is working storm-related claims. When residents call his phone number, he asks for a social security number and immediately hangs up.
The sheriff's office said the man is driving a silver four-door dodge sedan with Arkansas license plates. They warned residents in the area of Pierre Part Store and Shell Beach Road to give no personal information.
If you have any questions or concerns, contact the sheriff's office at (985) 369-2912.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Almost a hundred turn out for 2-year-old's vigil in Ascension Parish
-
Mother of slain toddler Nevaeh Allen won't be allowed to bond out...
-
Police preparing for heavy traffic around LSU game
-
Councilman fails investigation by permit office, neighbor still worried about flooding
-
Big crowd, long lines anticipated for LSU's SEC opener at Tiger Stadium