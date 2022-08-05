Man in custody after leading Baton Rouge police on high-speed chase in stolen van

BATON ROUGE - One person was arrested after leading a high-speed chase in a stolen van Thursday, marking the second police chase through Baton Rouge within four hours.

The Baton Rouge Police Department initially responded to a call about a suspicious white van dropping people off on Brookline Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers found Patrick Williams, 41, driving a van that had been reported stolen from the Baker area.

Williams then led police on a high-speed chase around Brookline Avenue and Drusilla Lane in the stolen vehicle. The pursuit ended around 6:15 p.m. with his arrest after he tried to flee from officers on foot.

Williams was taken into custody and faces charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, fugitive from justice and misrepresentation during booking.