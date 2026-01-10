71°
Man gunned down overnight sitting in car on edge of Southern campus

8 years 6 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, June 20 2017 Jun 20, 2017 June 20, 2017 10:21 AM June 20, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – A 35-year-old man was found shot and killed in his car overnight.

Police said Quinton Johnson was found dead in the 800 block of Swan Street around 11 p.m. Monday. Quinton was shot multiple times, police said.

The 800 block of Swan Street is west of Kingfisher and the railroad tracks and at the intersection of the gates entering Southern University. 

There are no suspects or motives in the case as of this post.  

