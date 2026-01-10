71°
Latest Weather Blog
Man gunned down overnight sitting in car on edge of Southern campus
BATON ROUGE – A 35-year-old man was found shot and killed in his car overnight.
Police said Quinton Johnson was found dead in the 800 block of Swan Street around 11 p.m. Monday. Quinton was shot multiple times, police said.
The 800 block of Swan Street is west of Kingfisher and the railroad tracks and at the intersection of the gates entering Southern University.
There are no suspects or motives in the case as of this post.
**************
Trending News
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Madison Prep boys basketball beats Central
-
Dedan Thomas is doubtful for Saturday's game
-
Two shot Thursday, police say both are tied to domestic incidents
-
Residents raise concerns as Hyundai Steel Facility moves forward in Ascension Parish
-
State highway officials changing Pecue Lane traffic flow Monday ahead of new...