88°
Latest Weather Blog
Man gets jail time after pleading guilty in 2017 rape, battery
LAFOURCHE PARISH - A man was sentenced to more than 40 years with the Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to second-degree rape and second-degree battery charges.
According to the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office, 38-year-old Teles Guidry, physically attacked and raped the victim multiple times after following the victim from a bar in August of 2017. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and arrested Guidry the following day.
Guidry was previously out on bail with the condition that he submit to GPS monitoring.
He was sentenced to 40 years for the rape and eight for the battery charge.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hundreds gather as leaders discuss duplication of benefits issues
-
BRPD officer shot while responding to domestic dispute; Two people detained
-
Video shows officer limping to ambulance after being shot at apartment complex
-
Crews making progress on new I-10 exit at Pecue Lane
-
Sunday Journal: Remembering Hurricane Camille