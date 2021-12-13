66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man found shot to death in Carville home

Monday, December 13 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

CARVILLE - A man was found shot to death in his home Monday morning after police were alerted by a neighbor with a bullet hole in her home.

St. Gabriel Police Department said the man lived in a trailer along MLK Parkway. A neighbor reported gunfire in the area Sunday night. Police found the man dead Monday morning.

No more details were immediately available.

