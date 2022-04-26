Latest Weather Blog
Man faces numerous charges after holding victim hostage in Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested on several charges after he broke into a home and held a victim hostage early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a report of an attempted burglary in the 2300 block of Delta Street around 1 a.m. Sunday. Police learned that a man, later identified as 31-year-old Matt Brown, attempted to break into the home with two unknown women.
The victim told BRPD that she was awoken by the three violently knocking on her front door yelling "let me in." The victim says that upon telling the three to go away, the two women fled. Brown continued to try to enter the home by breaking the front windows and did not leave until the victim stated she was calling the police.
About 10 minutes later, police responded to a second location on Mississippi Street where Brown allegedly broke into a home and held a resident hostage.
Baton Rouge Police say Brown beat the victim and kept that person with him inside of a bedroom, refusing officers' commands to come out. Police eventually used a K-9 unit to apprehend Brown.
After his arrest, police discovered a baggie of suspected crack cocaine inside of Brown's sock. He also attempted to kick out the rear window of the police unit, causing damage.
Brown was transported to a hospital and treated for his injuries. He was then arrested and charge with attempted burglary, criminal damage to property, aggravated burglary, second degree kidnapping, resisitng an officer, possession of crack cocaine, and damage to property.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
First DOTD meeting on new Mississippi Bridge proposal draws dozens on Bluebonnet...
-
BR hotels almost booked up ahead of Garth Brooks concert
-
Thief broke into Parade of Homes house, stole smart TVs and tools
-
Storage building changes ownership, looks abandoned at front of neighborhood
-
Gas leak causes explosion at church building; 2 construction workers hurt
Sports Video
-
Offense defeated Defense 59-31 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Jehovah-Jireh's JP Ricks signs with Tallahassee CC
-
Five Madison Prep hoopers ink letters of intent
-
McKinley removes interim tag, makes Ron Allen newest head football coach
-
Addison Jackson is trying to lead the St Amant Gators to another...