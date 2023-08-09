Man faces hundreds of charges for child porn, animal sex abuse after raid at Baton Rouge home

BATON ROUGE - Deputies found a stash of hundreds of disturbing images on a man's home computer while executing a search warrant this week.

The illicit material was found Tuesday at 64-year-old Ronald Sanders's home along Baylor Drive. An arrest report said those images depicted multiple illegal sex acts involving minors, including the sexual abuse of "babies" and "bestiality with children."

According to the report, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office found at least 300 images on a computer belonging to Sanders.

Sanders admitted to downloading the material and said it belonged solely to him. He was booked on 300 counts for child pornography and two counts of animal sex abuse.